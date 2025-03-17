An Indian fan performed a mimicry of Mohammad Rizwan's English and it features former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg. The Pakistan national cricket team captain has come under criticism not just for his team's poor performance in the recently-concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but also his English-speaking skills. In the viral video, the fan was seen impersonating Mohammad Rizwan as he was being interviewed by Brad Hogg. The former Australian cricketer asked the fan what he (Mohammad Rizwan) thought of Virat Kohli and also how he strategised for a match among other things and he mimicked how the Pakistan captain would respond. 'Ya To Win Hai Ya Learn Hai' Fans Troll Pakistan Captain Mohammad Rizwan After Loss to India in Champions Trophy 2025, Share Funny Memes and Jokes.

Fan's Mimicry Video of Mohammad Rizwan Features Brad Hogg

