Brendan Taylor became the second Zimbabwean cricketer to score a T20I century, achieving the feat during the Zimbabwe vs Botswana ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday, September 28. The right-hander, who returned to international cricket after a three-and-a-half-year ban earlier this year, scored his first T20I hundred off just 46 deliveries. The wicketkeeper-batter joined Sikandar Raza as the only T20I centurions for Zimbabwe so far. ZIM vs SL 2nd ODI 2025: Brendan Taylor Becomes Third Zimbabwe Batter To Complete 10,000 International Runs.

Brendan Taylor Scores Maiden T20I Century

Brendan Taylor Second Zimbabwean Cricketer to Score T20I Century

Well, Brendan Taylor has hit a century off 46 balls vs Botswana. He becomes the second Zimbabwean to hit a T20I Century. He also now has a century in all 3 formats of International cricket. Welcome back BT 🇿🇼 — Adam Theo🇿🇼🏏 (@AdamTheofilatos) September 28, 2025

