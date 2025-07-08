MS Dhoni's former Chennai Super Kings teammate Dwayne Bravo wished him on his 44th birthday. Dwayne Bravo took a screenshot of his video call with MS Dhoni and posted it on Instagram writing a witty text for his skipper. The former West Indies cricketer termed Mahendra Singh Dhoni as his "brother from another mother!" Dwayne Bravo also brought up the topic of the Captain Cool not staying near the mobile phones that often. Bravo wrote, "...not often you get a chance to actually have a phone conversation with him (MS Dhoni)". MS Dhoni Celebrates His 44th Birthday With Family, Wife Sakshi and Daughter Ziva Sing Happy Birthday As 'Mahi' Cuts Customary Cake (Watch Video).

Dwayne Bravo Wishes MS Dhoni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Bravo aka SIR Champion🏆🇹🇹 (@djbravo47)

