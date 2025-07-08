India's most cherished cricketer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, celebrated his 44th birthday on July 7, 2025, which started with a celebration at JSCA and ended with a cutting ceremony at his Ranchi home with his family. In a video, MS Dhoni could be seen cutting a cake, surrounded by his wife, Sakshi, and daughter Ziva, alongside his mother, as all members started singing the customary happy birthday song. Fans can check MS Dhoni's birthday celebration with his family below. MS Dhoni Celebrates 44th Birthday By Cutting Cake, Former India National Cricket Team Captain Feeds Friends With His Own Hands (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Celebrates Birthday With Family

MS Dhoni birthday celebration with Family 💛 pic.twitter.com/SLSn9fUhlr — WhistlePodu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) July 8, 2025

