The first ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo as been interrupted by persistent rain and Umpires have decided to call the players inside. Pakistan were not in a comfortable position when rain interrupted the play as they were down to 60/6 chasing 206. If the match gets washed out due to rain, Zimbabwe will win as they are well ahead in DLS method. Why Are Pakistan and Zimbabwe Players Wearing Orange Caps in PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI 2024? Know Reason.

PAK 60/6 As Rain Stops Play in PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI 2024

😥 Rain has stopped play at Queens Sports Club, with Pakistan 60/6 after 21 overs 🌧️ (Mohammad Rizwan 19*, Aamer Jamal 0*), need 146 runs from 29 overs.#ZIMvPAK #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/ViJ9mV1b88 — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) November 24, 2024

Bulawayo Weather Live

