The PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI got underway in Bulawayo today, with both sporting orange caps to support children affected by cancer in Zimbabwe. Ahead of the toss, during the trophy unveiling photo session, Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine and Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan wore orange headgear to display their support for a good cause, which will go a long way in helping the affected. Both teams are clashing in a three-ODI series currently, after which meet each other in as many T20Internationals (T20I). PAK vs ZIM 2024 Schedule: Check List of Fixtures in Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ODI and T20I Series With Venues and Match Timings in IST

Craig Ervine and Mohammad Rizwan Wear Orange Caps

Trophy unveiled for the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ODI series 🏆 The teams are wearing orange caps today to support children affected by cancer in Zimbabwe.#ZIMvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/SHoKP51bhI — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 24, 2024

