Shubman Gill was one of the high-profile spectators to watch the FA Cup 2022-23 final between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium a day ago. Fans spotted him seated in the stands next to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. However, what came to notice was his dress. Gill sported a hoodie which fans felt was similar to one worn by Kohli earlier. And then came the flurry of reactions! While one wondered if it was bought on a 'buy one get one free' offer, another reckoned it was their bromance. Both hoodies are actually different. A fan also pointed out why it is so. MS Dhoni Spotted After Knee Surgery in Mumbai; CSK Captain's Picture Goes Viral.

'Buy One Get One Free'

Gill is wearing Virat’s hoodie? Or Virat is wearing gill’s or it was buy one get one free? — kaur (@TiredOfProcess) June 3, 2023

Bromance

It is Different

new one After washing 100 times pic.twitter.com/MtIbx3qMRj — Sadiaester (@sa_dicaprio) June 4, 2023

'This Technique Should Not Go Out of the Country'

Haha

Crazy

Yooo this the craziest shit I've seen... 😭 https://t.co/6JhcUkoTsf — itZ_Ron (@NoBUENO_Ron) June 4, 2023

