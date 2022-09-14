A bystander launched X-rated expletives at a cricketer who hit a massive six that landed on his car and potentially damaged it, in Queensland. The incident is said to have happened during a Queensland Kookaburra One-Day competition match when the batter Preston White hit a huge six that landed on a car outside the ground. The car owner was furious and did not mince any words while shouting and asking who would pay for the damage, after the ball hit his car.

Watch Video:

Sound on 😂 pic.twitter.com/Nok9Ma6AaV — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) September 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)