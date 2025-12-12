In what can be seen as a life and death situation, a skydiver was seen dangling 15,000 feet in the air over North Queensland, Australia, after his parachute got caught on the tail of a plane. Soon after the reserve parachute was accidentally deployed, the incident forced the pilot of the Cessna Caravan to make a dramatic emergency landing. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. According to the final report by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB), the incident took place on September 20, 2025, when the Cessna Caravan departed Tully Airport with a pilot and 17 parachutists on board. They were heading for a planned 16-way formation skydive from 15,000 feet, which was to be filmed by a camera operator. However, soon after the pilot signalled for the jump to begin, the first skydiver's parachute handle got snagged on a wing flap after he climbed out of the plane. The viral clip shows the parachute deploying and dragging the skydiver before getting snagged on the rear wing. As the video moves ahead, the snagged parachutist is seen cutting all 11 lines and freeing himself from the plane before deploying his main parachute and landing safely. It is reported that he suffered minor injuries. Later, the pilot declared a mayday call and was about to abandon the plane and jump himself but somehow landed the plane safely. Was a Megalodon Found on Australia Beach? Fact Check Reveals AI-Generated Clip Going Viral With Netizens Believing It To Be True.

Skydiver Dangles 15,000 Feet in the Air After Snagged Handle Deploys Reserve Parachute

NEW: Skydiver's parachute gets caught on the tail of a plane, leaving him dangling 15,000 feet in the air over North Queensland, Australia. As the parachutist climbed out of the plane, his reserve parachute handle got snagged on a wing flap. The parachute then deployed and… pic.twitter.com/oVxiOl8bWN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 11, 2025

Final Report Into the Premature Parachute Opening Involving a Cessna 208 Caravan

