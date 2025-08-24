Australia national cricket team captain Mitchell Marsh scored a splendid century while opening the innings with Travis Head during the AUS vs SA 3rd ODI 2025 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. While Head struck a massive 142, Mitchell Marsh did his part too, scoring 100 runs off 106 balls, before getting caught by Ryan Rickelton off a Senuran Muthusamy delivery. The 100-run knock from the skipper Mitchell Marsh came at a strike-rate of 94.34, which included six 4s and five 6s. Mitchell Marsh was part of the 250-run stand with Head. Marsh suffered the blow in 36.3 overs of the innings. This was the fourth career ODI hundred by Mitchell Marsh. Travis Head Scores His Seventh Century in One-Day Internationals, Achieves Feat During AUS vs SA 3rd ODI 2025.

Mitchell Marsh Scores 100 vs SA

