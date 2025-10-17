Sri Lanka batter Vishmi Gunaratne suffered a nasty knee injury and had to be stretchered off the field during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against South Africa in Colombo on Friday, October 17. The incident happened when the Sri Lankan batter was trying to steal a single and was hit by the ball on her left knee instead of the pad, causing her the injury. After the team physio attended her, Vishmi was carried off the field on a stretcher. In the latest injury update, Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed that Gunaratne will return to bat, and medical assessments have confirmed that no serious injury has been sustained. England Head Coach Charlotte Edwards Heaps Praise on India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Ahead of IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match.

Vishmi Gunaratne Suffers Nasty Knee Injury

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Sri Lanka Cricket Provides Update Regarding Vishmi Gunaratne Injury

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 – Sri Lanka Team Update 🚨 Vishmi Gunaratne retired hurt while batting after the ball struck her left knee while attempting to complete a run in the ongoing game against South Africa.… pic.twitter.com/F0o2lDUd2E — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) October 17, 2025

