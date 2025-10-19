England women's national cricket team star cricketer Charlie Dean completed 50 matches in WODI cricket. The 24-year-old reached the landmark during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against the India women's national cricket team at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 19. In 50 WODIs, Charlie Dean has amassed 464 runs and has scalped 48 wickets till now. The England star made her WODI debut against the New Zealand women's national cricket team in September 2021. Heather Knight Completes 300 International Appearances for England, Star Player Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match.

Charlie Dean Completes 50 Matches in WODIs

50 ODI caps for Deano! 😍 pic.twitter.com/Y4rtIxZMwZ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 19, 2025

