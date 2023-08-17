Chennai Super Kings have become the first Indian Premier League (IPL) team to reach 10 million followers on the social media platform 'X' formerly known as Twitter. Taking to the micro-blogging platform, the five-time IPL winners thanked their fans for helping them reach the milestone. The five-time winners are undoubtedly one of the most popular teams among fans, especially having the likes of fan favourites MS Dhoni. Ravindra Jadeja. CSK Themed Restaurant Spotted in Oman, 'Yellove' Fever of Chennai Super Kings Goes Global (See Pic).

Chennai Super Kings Reach 10 Million Followers on 'X'

Thanks a 1️⃣0️⃣ for the X-treme Yellove and whistles from all around the world 🫶🏼🥳 #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/XaA8FgdhYU — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 17, 2023

CSK First IPL Team to Reach 10 Million Followers on 'X'

CSK becomes the first IPL team to complete 10M followers on X (Twitter). pic.twitter.com/46pmCdzkfl — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)