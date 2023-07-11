Chennai Super Kings is one of the most popular IPL franchises in India. The love for MS Dhoni and his side is on another level and one witnessed the proof of the same time and time again. For instance, IPL 2023 witnessed a sea of CSK followers in every CSK game irrespective of the venue in which the game was held. The craze for the five-time IPL champions is not only in India but also in other countries. Recently, a CSK-themed restaurant has been spotted in Oman. Fan Asks MS Dhoni How’s His Knee After Surgery, CSK Captain’s Reaction Goes Viral! (Watch Video)

CSK Themed Restaurant in Oman

CSK themed restaurant in Oman. Craze for Chennai Super Kings!!! pic.twitter.com/d04S2JixwO — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 11, 2023

