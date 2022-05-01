Sunrisers Hyderabad (189/6) have hit a rut after going on a five-game winning run. They were defeated by Chennai Super Kings (202/2) by 13 runs in match 46 of IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium. This was SRH's second consecutive defeat in the competition.

