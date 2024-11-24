Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) purchased left-arm speedster Khaleel Ahmed for INR 4.8 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Earlier, the Super Kings also purchased Devon Conway and veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to strengthen their squad for the upcoming IPL 2025 season. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Khaleel Ahmed Goes to Chennai Super Kings for INR 4.8 Crore.

Khaleel Ahmed will play for Five-Time Champions CSK

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)