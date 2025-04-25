Chennai Super Kings are hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad in the crucial Indian Premier League 2025 match. The CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match is being hosted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both teams are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2025 standings. It's a must-win game for CSK and SRH, as a defeat here will end one team's IPL 2025 journey. Meanwhile, fans eager to check the CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match scorecard can get all the information here. MS Dhoni Becomes Fourth Indian Cricketer To Play 400 T20s, Achieves Feat During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Scorecard

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)