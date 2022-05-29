Delhi Capitals bowler Chetan Sakariya was spotted wearing Rajasthan Royals' jersey to watch the IPL 2022 final between Sanju Samson's side and Gujarat Titans on Sunday, May 29. Sakariya came into the limelight with his performance for Rajasthan Royals last season.

See Pic:

Chetan Sakariya in Rajasthan Royals jersey watching IPL 2022 final, his career changed while playing for RR. pic.twitter.com/UljuPXSgrg — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 29, 2022

