Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday became the fourth Indian batter to score 2000 Test runs against Australia. The veteran cricketer achieved this milestone on Day 3 of the fourth and final Test match between India and Australia here at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. With this, Pujara joins an elite list that consists of legendary players like Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, and, Rahul Dravid. Ravi Ashwin Becomes India's Leading Wicket-Taker Against Australia, Achieves Historic Feat With Six-Wicket Haul on Day 2 of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023.

Cheteshwar Pujara Completes 2000 Test Runs Against Australia

