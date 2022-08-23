Cheteshwar Pujara smashed yet another century for Sussex in Royal London Cup 2022, this time against Middlesex today, August 23. The right-handed Indian batter cruised to 132 off just 90 deliveries after reaching three-digit mark in 75 bowls. It's his third century in the tournament. Sussex posted 398/4 after batting first.

Check the Tweet about Pujara's century:

Chetesthwar Pujara has his third century of the Royal London Cup 🙌 👉 https://t.co/vbZ7eenJm1 pic.twitter.com/Cm9zm2pODd — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 23, 2022

