Cheteshwar Pujara did exactly what his captain Rohit Sharma asked as he danced down the crease to hit Nathan Lyon for a massive six during Day 2 of India vs Australia 3rd Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on March 2. Pujara, who is known as a defensive batter, was playing in the same manner and a video emerged of Rohit Sharma unhappy with the approach, as he told Ishan Kishan seated beside him to ask him to hit big shots if the ball was full. And Pujara followed his captain's instruction by striking a massive six, which left Rohit Sharma smiling in the dressing room. It has to be mentioned that Pujara was the standout batter for India on Day 2 as he stood tall with a fighting 59 as the batting order suffered yet another collapse, getting bowled out for just 163. Australia need 76 runs to win the Indore Test match. Steve Smith Catch Video: Watch Australia's Stand-In Captain Grab a One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023.

Cheteshwar Pujara Hits Six After Rohit Sharma's Instruction

