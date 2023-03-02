Steve Smith took a one-handed stunner to dismiss a well-set Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 2 of India vs Australia 3rd Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Thursday, March 2. Fielding at leg slip, the Australian stand-in captain reacted just in time to grab the ball with his right hand after Pujara had played a flick shot off Nathan Lyon's bowling. Pujara, who looked fine till that delivery, scored a fighting 59 and it was Smith's incredible effort that led to his dismissal. Umesh Yadav Bowls Peach of A Delivery, Todd Murphy’s Off-Stump Goes Cartwheeling During Day Two of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Steve Smith's Catch to Dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara

