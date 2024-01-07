Opening batting maestro Cheteshwar Pujara has completed his double century in the first match of Ranji Trophy 2023-24. Pujara was dropped from the Indian cricket team but has returned in style with the bat for Saurashtra against Jharkhand. With this effort, Pujara has put Saurashtra 306 runs in the lead. It is an amazing way to kick off any player's new Ranji trophy season. Bizarre! Two Different Bihar Cricket Teams Arrive to Face Mumbai for Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Match at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna.

The Moment Cheteshwar Pujara Completes his Double Century

