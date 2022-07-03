Cheteshwar Pujara stood tall with a gritty unbeaten half-century as India finished day 3 of the fifth Test at 125/3. India now have a massive 257-run lead over England and would hope to add a lot more to it for England to chase a difficult total. The right-hander, making a comeback to the Test side, stuck around at the crease in difficult conditions and held one end tightly, with wickets falling at the other. Ben Stokes was England's best bowler with figures of 1/22 after dismissing Virat Kohli with absolute beauty. James Anderson (1/26) and Stuart Broad (1/38) were the other wicket-takers on the day.

That's Stumps on Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test! @cheteshwar1 (50*) & @RishabhPant17 (30*) remain unbeaten as #TeamIndia stretch their lead to 257 runs. 👌 👌 #ENGvIND See you tomorrow for Day 4 action. Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/xOyMtKrYxM pic.twitter.com/PpQfil24Jj — BCCI (@BCCI) July 3, 2022

