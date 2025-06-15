Two weeks of exciting cricket is coming to an end as Raipur Rhinos are set to take on Rajnandgaon Panthers in the final of the CCPL (Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League) T20 2025 on Sunday, June 15. The Raipur Rhinos vs Rajnandgaon Panthers match is set to be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025 and fans can watch the Raipur Rhinos vs Rajnandgaon Panthers live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the Cricket CSCS YouTube channel. Fans will also likely find Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025 final live streaming on SonyLIV. TNPL 2025: Vijay Shankar, Tanwar Shine As Chepauk Super Gillies Beat Lyca Kovai Kings by Eight Wickets.

Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025 on Sony Sports Network

It’s raining sporting blockbusters this June 🌧️🤩 Get ready for cricket, tennis, football and more, all on the Sony Sports Network.#SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/X4aeJCSxvF — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 1, 2025

