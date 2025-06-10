The ninth match of the ongoing Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025 is being played between Rajnandgaon Panthers and Surguja Tigers on Tuesday, June 10. The Rajnandgaon Panthers vs Surguja Tigers match is being hosted at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The much-awaited contest will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025 in India. The viewers in India can watch the Rajnandgaon Panthers vs Surguja Tigers live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Indian Fans might be on the lookout for an online viewing option, and they can watch Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025 live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Zalawad Strikers Claim Top-Spot, Dita Gohilwad Titans Drop to Fourth From First.

Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025 on Sony Sports Network

It’s raining sporting blockbusters this June 🌧️🤩 Get ready for cricket, tennis, football and more, all on the Sony Sports Network.#SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/X4aeJCSxvF — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 1, 2025

