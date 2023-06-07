Two left-handed attacking batters of the white ball game, Shikhar Dhawan and Chris Gayle were spotted in the stands of the Oval enjoying the World Test Championship final between India and Australia. They were spotted with a wide smile on their faces, might be with the satisfaction of watching one attacking opener doing well in the middle against the red ball in much challenging conditions.

Chris Gayle and Shikhar Dhawan Attend WTC Final

Chris Gayle & Shikhar Dhawan watching WTC final. pic.twitter.com/rdAQXdxuLy — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 7, 2023

