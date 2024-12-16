The Big Bash League has always some tremendous hits from the bat and the start of the BBL 2024-25 has indicated that fans will get to see more of it when Ben Dwarshuis deposited a delivery from Will Sutherland over the roof of the stadium. It was the Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades match when Dwarshuis just clobbered the delivery which went 108M and went to strike the roof of the SCG. Fans were amazed and they made the video of the huge six viral. On Which Channel Big Bash League 2024-25 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch BBL Matches Live Streaming Online?

Ben Dwarshuis Hits Huge 108M Six That Strikes Stadium Roof

BIG BEN 🤯 Ben Dwarshuis might have just hit the biggest six of the summer! #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/RCft5DqEQT — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 16, 2024

