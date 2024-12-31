Chris Lynn plays for Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League. Christ Lynn has been a part of Adelaide Strikers for the last three BBL seasons. Chris Lynn won the Player with the "Best Hair" in BBL this year after the BBL player survey. It is the second consecutive time that Chris Lynn has been able to secure this title. Spencer Johnson came second, Adam Zampa came third, Ashton Agar was fourth and Jack Edwards was fifth in the BBL 2024-25 player survey for "Best Hair". 'You're Kidding Me' Glenn Maxwell Gives Hilarious Response After Commentators Informed Him Sam Billings Was Run Out But Got Saved As Melbourne Stars Cricketers Didn't Appeal During BBL 2024-25 Match Against Sydney Thunder (Watch Video).

Back-to-back champion!



For the second consecutive season, Chris Lynn’s been voted as the player with the best hair from the BBL Player Survey 👩‍🦲 #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/PEBEYALckB— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 31, 2024

