Fans hailed Chennai Super Kings after they beat Gujarat Titans to win IPL 2023. CSK are now five-time champions in the Indian Premier League and have the joint-most titles alongside Mumbai Indians. Ravindra Jadeja was the hero for CSK as he scored 10 runs in two balls to help MS Dhoni and his team lift the title in a rain-curtailed contest. Here's how some fans reacted. Chennai Super Kings Win IPL 2023, Ravindra Jadeja Helps CSK Win Record-Equalling Fifth Title in Rain-Curtailed Match.

Congrats CSK!

Thank You Jadeja

Fifth Title for CSK!

5th IPL Trophy for #MSDhoni𓃵 Chennai Super Kings , Congratulations CSK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6cLF4xFUv5 — Janhvi kapoor (@JanhviKapoor33) May 29, 2023

Chennai Super Kings, Congratulations!

What a Match!

What a match congratulations CSK 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sqEcxmPbvF — Aabith Shamla © (@AbiShamla) May 29, 2023

Job Well Done!

Job well done 👏👏👏👏congratulations CSK and Jadeja final ball wow 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/B55SB6qZfN — BalaElan (@BalaElann) May 29, 2023

