Cooper Connolly has scripted history as he became the youngest Australian to pick up a five-wicket haul in men's ODI cricket. At 22 years and 2 days old, Cooper Connolly shattered 38-year-old Craig McDermott's record. Craig achieved the feat when he was 22 years and 204 days old against the Pakistan national cricket team in Lahore in 1987. The left-arm spinner Connolly achieved this historic milestone during the third ODI against the South Africa national cricket team at Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Sunday, August 24. Cooper Connolly bagged a five-wicket haul in six overs. Connolly's 5/22 helped Australia to secure a massive 276-run win after South Africa bundled out for just 155 runs while chasing a daunting target of 432 runs. Cooper Connolly Registers Best-Ever Figures by Australian Spinner in Men’s ODIs, Achieves Feat During AUS vs SA 3rd ODI 2025.

Cooper Connolly Shatters 38-Year-Old Record!

