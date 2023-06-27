Shashi Tharoor was left disappointed after the ICC World Cup 2023 fixtures were announced on Tuesday, June 27. The Member of the Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala was not pleased by the fact that not a single match was allotted to the south Indian state. Taking to social media, he shared the full schedule of the tournament and wrote, "Disappointed to see that Thiruvananthapuram's #SportsHub, hailed by many as the best cricket stadium in India, is missing from the #WorldCup2023 fixture list. Ahmedabad is becoming the new cricket capital of the country, but could a match or two not have been allotted to Kerala?" ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule Announced: India vs Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

Shashi Tharoor Disappointed After ICC World Cup 2023 Fixtures Announcement

