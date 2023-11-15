Sachin Tendulkar showered praise on Virat Kohli after the latter broke his record of most ODI centuries, during the India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 15. Kohli got to the historic milestone in front of a packed Wankhede Stadium with his idol Sachin Tendulkar applauding from the stands. The Master Blaster clapped for the 35-year-old and later, took to social media to pen an emotional post for him, sharing an anecdote from the first time he met him. "The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player," Sachin wrote. Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record of Most ODI Centuries, Completes His 50th Hundred During IND vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal.

Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Virat Kohli

The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player. I… pic.twitter.com/KcdoPwgzkX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 15, 2023

