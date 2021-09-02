The CPL 2021 tournament brings us yet another exciting game. It is Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match which will be held at Warner Park. The game will begin at 07.30 pm IST and we furnish you with the live streaming details of the game. You can watch the match online on FanCode.

Live streaming details:

Watch #CPL21 action as we bring you - Saint Lucia Kings vs. Guyana Amazon Warriors at 7 PM on Star Sports 1/1HD/1Hindi/1HindiHD followed by St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals at 4 AM on Star Sports 1/1HD. — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 2, 2021

