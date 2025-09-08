Coming out of a victory against Trinbago Knight Riders, Guyana Amazon Warriors will go up against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in match 25 of CPL 13 on Monday, September 8. The Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2025 match will be held at the Providence Stadium, Guyana and will start at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2025 in India, and fans can watch the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots live telecast on its channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after getting access to either a match or a tour pass. Kieron Pollard Slams Fastest Half-Century of CPL 2025, Achieves Feat Off 17 Balls During Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

