Saint Lucia Kings will be back in action for their fifth match in the season which is against Guyana Amazon Warriors. Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors will be the 15th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 and will be played on Wednesday, August 27. The Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors CPL 2025 match will be held at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia and is scheduled to begin at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2025 in India, and fans can watch the Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors live telecast on its channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch the Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after getting access to either a match or a tour pass. Is Babar Azam Playing in CPL 2025 After Missing Out on Place in Pakistan Squad for Asia Cup?

Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors CPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

🔥 Showdown in Saint Lucia! 🔥 Today, 7:00PM ECT, Kings take on the Warriors at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground 🏟️⚡ It’s their first meeting since the epic 2024 CPL Final 🏆 — and the rivalry is hotter than ever! 🔥#CPL25 #SLKvGAW #BiggestPartyInSport #CPL25 #GuardianGroup pic.twitter.com/dUdvLkfXPY — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 26, 2025

