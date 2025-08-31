The 17th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 will be contested between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors. The Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors CPL 2025 match will be held at the iconic Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on August 31. The Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors CPL 2025 match will begin at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2025 in India, and fans can watch the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors live telecast on its channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after getting access to either a match or a tour pass. Mohammed Amir Performs Viral 'Aura Farming' Celebration Of Indonesian Kid Rayyan Arkan Dhika After Dismissing Rahkeem Cornwall During SLK vs TKR CPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

