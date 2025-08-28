Recently the dance of an 11-year-old kid named Rayyan Arkan Dhika when viral on social media. The kid was spotted standing in front of a dragon boat during a race and as the boat eased past their opponents, he beautifully held his balance and performed the moves. It went viral in no time and sportspersons across the world replicated his moves during their celebration. Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Amir was the latest in that list. During the CPL 2025 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Saint Lucia Kings, Amir dismissed Rahkeem Cornwall LBW and then performed the 'aura farming' celebration of Rayyan Arkan Dhika. Fans loved it and the video went viral on social media. Romario Shepherd Scores 22 Runs in 1 Legal Delivery Off Oshane Thomas During Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors CPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Mohammed Amir Performs Viral 'Aura Farming' Celebration

