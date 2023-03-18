India is a cricket-crazy nation, they said and that statement was proved right once again as fans were seen waiting at night to get their hands on the tickets for India's 3rd ODI against Australia. The picture, which has gone viral, showed the fans, who looked tired, waiting for tickets to watch India vs Australia 3rd ODI at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. They were seated in a cramped space, but tiredness and lack of room did not deter their spirits as they waited for the tickets. The third ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Chepauk stadium on March 22. Insane Speed! Virat Kohli Runs Quickly Across Pitch From Covers to Mid-Wicket, Reaches Faster Than Designated Fielder During IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

Fans Waiting for IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Match Tickets in Chennai

Cricket fans in Chennai waiting for the tickets for the 3rd ODI from 2 am this morning. pic.twitter.com/uVlItXL0yV — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 18, 2023

