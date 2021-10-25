Pakistan defeated India for the very first time in World Cup matches as Babar Azam and his side rallied to a comprehensive 10-wicket win over the Men in Blue at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 24. Shaheen Shah Afridi rocked India early but Virat Kohli's fighting fifty ensured that they got to a decent total. Pakistan were absolutely dominant in their chase, winning the match by 10 wickets, with Mohammad Rizwan and captain Babar Azam stitching a 152-run partnership to finally beat India in their 13th attempt in a World Cup match. After the match, the cricket fraternity took to Twitter to express their thoughts on this historic game.

Same celebration, different result:

The jinx is finally over!

Finally the jinx is over winning against India in World Cups. What a thumping win by boys in green… #PakVsInd #PakistanZindabad #T20WorldCup — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 24, 2021

It surely was not India's day:

It wasn’t India’s day today. Am sure they will learn from their mistakes and come back stronger @BCCI But I must compliment Pakistan for their Brilliant win . They were a better team today @TheRealPCB#INDvPAK — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 24, 2021

Phenomenal indeed!

My word, that is a phenomenal performance from @TheRealPCB 👏👏👏 — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) October 24, 2021

Cannot argue that one at the moment:

You could argue very well that @babarazam258 is the best player in the world across all formats … #indiaVsPakistan #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 24, 2021

A message of hope:

Our boys will surely bounce back stronger...we know we do! Stay calm India 🙂❤️#INDvPAK — DK (@DineshKarthik) October 24, 2021

They came, they played, they won:

What a performance by the young lads. Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen and others stood out when it mattered the most 🙌 Well done team for breaking the World Cup jinx against India. Now backing the boys to go all the way to the T20 World Cup glory!#T20WorldCup #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/wsbnnVC3Ze — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) October 24, 2021

'India will bounce back stronger'

Well done Pakistan. Wonderful effort to win this in style and get off the mark. I am sure Team India will bounce back stronger from this #INDvPAK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 24, 2021

'Top-notch stuff'

Top notch stuff @babarazam258 @iMRizwanPak & @iShaheenAfridi. What a game #PakVsInd👏🏼 Nothing’s more joyous than a successful beginning to the World Cup campaign. Keep going team!🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/CvR47fnACb — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) October 24, 2021

'What a statement!'

What a statement Pakistan just made in the #ICCT20WorldCup2021 Now favourites in my opinion after that emphatic win over India. Just a super all round & impressive performance. Babar Azam continues to enhance his reputation as one of the best batters in the world in all forms !! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 24, 2021

Raina believes too..

Congratulations to team Pakistan on winning the game. Team India will definitely come back better and stronger! #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 24, 2021

Irfan Pathan with some stats:

This is the 2nd time Pakistan has won by 10 wickets against India in international cricket. Only previous instance was in a Test match in 1983. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 24, 2021

'Ye raha mauka'

PAKISTAN FANS YEH HAI AAP KA MAUKA. BELIEVE!! SO PROUD OF MY TEAM. THIS IS FOR YOU PAKISTAN. THIS IS FOR ALL THOSE FANS WHO HAVE SUPPORTED US THROUGH THE GOOD AND BAD TIMES. #PakistanZindabad #Pak #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0tWhLGO0OY — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 24, 2021

True story of this game:

Really loved the scenes at the end between Virat and Rizwan and Babar and thereafter between some of the younger Pakistan players and Dhoni. Beyond the hype and posturing, this is the true story of sport. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 24, 2021

Rizwan's earned this praise for sure!

Been saying it for a long time but @iMRizwanPak is the best Bat/Wk in the world. Lovely scenes and the mutual respect between both sides is great to see. For @TheRealPCB this is amazing but only one game in a long Comp, for @BCCI they will bounce back no doubt. 🏏 — Niall John O Brien (@niallnobiobrien) October 24, 2021

Serious title contenders:

Well played, #Pak Played all-round better cricket and that wasn’t just a win, it was a loud message to all the teams in the #T20WorldCup that they are a serious contenders for the trophy 🏆 in these conditions. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 24, 2021

