Hasan Ali one of the crowd's favourites took the crowd to their feet and went on for some dancing steps during Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2023 Day 3 in Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Hasan Ali started by doing some stretching moves with both hands and then he went forward to dance moves with a single hand and a single leg. Cricket Australia took to social media to share a clip of Hasan Ali's interaction with the crowd in which they mentioned "Get your body moving with Hasan Ali!". AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test 2023: David Warner Plays His Final Boxing Day Test Inning, Bids Goodbye to MCG in Whites.

Watch Video Here

