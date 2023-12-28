Australian opener David Warner concluded his 'Boxing Day Test' journey in an unremarkable manner during the second Test against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday. In what was his final Boxing Day Test innings, Warner could score just six runs in 16 balls before being cleaned up by Mir Hamza. Earlier in previous innings, he managed 38 runs in 83 balls with three fours. Warner will retire from Tests after the third Test which will be held at his home stadium of Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Leaving the ground, Warner in a heartwarming gesture, gave his gloves to a child in the audience. Mitchell Marsh Dismissal! Misses on a Well-Deserving Century by Four Runs as a Spectacular Catch by Sman Ali Agha Seals Fate During AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023 Day 3.

The MCG stadium holds a lot of significance to Warner's career, as he made his international debut back in January 2009 at this venue without any first-class cricket experience. His debut was one to remember as he smashed a world-class South African attack for 89 off 43 balls, with seven fours and six sixes.

David Warner Bids Goodbye to MCG

David Warner Bids Goodbye to MCG

At the ground where he scored 912 Test runs, and made his T20I debut all those years, David Warner bids farewell to the MCG for one final time #AUSvPAK

In 11 Tests at this ground, Warner has made 912 runs at an average of 50.66, with three centuries and two fifties in 18 innings, with the best score of 200. Last year, Warner played one of his all-time great knocks, scoring 200 against South Africa at MCG Boxing Day Test amid concerns about his Test form and place in the team.

Here is a look into Warner's Boxing Day Test record:

2011 against India at MCG: 37, 5

2012 against Sri Lanka at MCG: 62

2013 against England at MCG: 9, 25

2014 against India at MCG: 0, 40

2015 against West Indies at MCG: 23, 17

2016 against Pakistan at MCG: 144

2017 against England at MCG: 103, 86

2019 against New Zealand at MCG: 41, 38

2021 against England at MCG: 38

2022 against South Africa at MCG: 200

2023 against Pakistan at MCG: 38, 6

In 11 Boxing Day Tests, Warner has scored 874 runs at an average of 51.41, with three centuries and two fifties.

Coming to the match, A counter-attacking half-century by Mitchell Marsh and his partnership with Steve Smith helped Australia overcome early loss of wickets and swell their lead to 161 runs at the end of the second session of day three of the second Test against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday. ‘It's Like a Crocodile Jaw….’ Commentator Reacts As Abdullah Shafique Drops An Easy Catch During AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023 Day 3 (Watch Video).

At Tea, Australia was 107/4, with Marsh (57*) and Steve Smith (26*) unbeaten.

Brief Scores: Australia: 318 and 107/4 (Mitchell Marsh 57*, Steve Smith 26*, Mir Hamza 2/13) lead Pakistan: 264 (Abdullah Shafique 62, Shan Masood 54, Pat Cummins 5/48) by 60 runs.

