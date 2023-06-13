CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and his newly-married wife Utkarsha Pawar have dedicated their engagement to the people of Chennai. In pictures shared by the right-hander batter on Instagram, the couple can be seen donning traditional South Indian attire. While sharing the pictures, Gaikwad wrote, "She decided to dedicate the entire traditional Maharashtrian engagement to The Chennai People and the South culture Because of The importance of that city and what Chennai Super Kings Have done to my Life!" When Ruturaj Gaikwad's Wife Utkarsha Pawar Touched MS Dhoni's Feet To Take His Blessings Post Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2023 Win (Watch Video).

See Ruturaj Gaikwad's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruturaj Gaikwad (@ruutu.131)

