It has been a while since Chennai Super Kings lifted their fifth Indian Premier League trophy after beating Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 final on May 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. However, the CSK yellow fever refuses to die down. Stories, anecdotes, photos, and videos from CSK’s famous win keep taking social media by storm. One such video is that of cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad's wife Utkarsha Pawar, also a cricketer, who was seen touching Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni’s feet during post-match celebrations. At the time of this clip, she was Ruturaj Gaikwad’s fiancee, and the couple tied the nuptial knot on May 3. It is quite a heartwarming moment to see Utkarsha show respect to Mahendra Singh Dhoni by taking his blessings in a traditional manner. On the same evening, Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba was also seen touching his husband’s feet after the all-rounder helped his side win by 5 wickets.

Watch Video of Utkarsha Pawar Touching MS Dhoni's Feet To Take His Blessings:

Utkarsha (Mrs. Rutu) taking blessing of Dhoni 😍❤️💛. So Cute and Adorable🤌💕💞 pic.twitter.com/o5xH5RHMew — Sai Vamshi Patlolla (@sai_vamshi21) June 1, 2023

Marriage Photos of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Utkarsha Pawar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruturaj Gaikwad (@ruutu.131)

