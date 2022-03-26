Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first match of Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane and Sam Billings are making KKR debut.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

