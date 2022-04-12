Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube have brought CSK back into their IPL 2022 clash against RCB at DY Patil Stadium. Both the players scored sensational half-centuries and stitched a 100-run partnership for the third wicket.

Robin Uthappa

Shivam Dube

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)