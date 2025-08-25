In surprising news, Dane van Niekerk has taken back her international cricket retirement decision and is looking forward to playing for the South Africa women's national cricket team again. Niekerk took to social media and announced the decision to revoke her retirement. The 32-year-old played between 2009 and 2021, playing one WTest, 107 WODI, and 86 WT20Is, while leading the South Africa women's national cricket team between 2016 and 2021. van Niekerk took an impulsive call to retire after CSA did not include the ace all-rounder in the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup squad. Fans can check out van Niekerk's post below. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 All Squads: Full Players List for Eight-Nation ODI Cricket Tournament.

Dane van Niekerk Revokes Retirement Decision

