Royal Challengers Bangalore's Daniel Sams has been tested positive for COVID-19.

Official Statement: Daniel Sams checked into the team hotel in Chennai on April 3rd, with a negative COVID report on arrival. His report from the 2nd test on 7th April came positive. Sams is currently asymptomatic and he is currently in isolation at a designated medical facility. — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2021

