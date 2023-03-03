England women's cricket team star Danni Wyatt has announced her engagement to partner Georgie Hodge. The opening batter took to social media to announce this development. She posted a photo of her kissing Hodge, who flaunted the engagement ring. Wyatt wrote, "Mine forever" while sharing the picture. According to her Instagram bio, Hodge is a FA Licensed Agent and also the head of women's football at CAA Base. Mithali Raj Dances to Manike Mage Hithe! Gujarat Giants Mentor Shakes A Leg to Sri Lankan Hit Song With Players Ahead of WPL 2023 (Watch Video).

