David Beckham and Rohit Sharma shared a very iconic moment when they got into the jersey change with one another after the India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match. David Beckham was seen wearing Team India's Jersey whereas Rohit Sharma was wearing a Real Madrid jersey with Beckham's name on it. The Real Madrid jersey was also signed by David Beckham. David Beckham Presents Lionel Messi’s No 10 Jersey to Sachin Tendulkar, Master Blaster Gifts Him Indian Cricket Team Jersey in Return; Video Goes Viral

Have a Look At The Jersey Exchange between David Beckham and Rohit Sharma

David Beckham wearing Rohit Sharma's Indian Team Jersey. Rohit Sharma wearing David Beckham's Real Madrid Jersey. pic.twitter.com/dfloBKDBvl — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 16, 2023

Rohit Sharma with David Beckham. - An Iconic picture 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IBq7tsYly6 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 16, 2023

